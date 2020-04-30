The parents of Arsim Zendeli are clueless about why their son vanished from Grosse Ile three weeks ago.

Bashka Zendeli said she last saw her son shortly after midnight on April 7.

Arsim Zendeli has been missing since April 7. (Photo: Courtesy of Grosse Ile Police Department)

"He left with the car, and the state of mind that he left in was definitely not him," she said. "We reported him missing at 10:30 a.m. but police didn't take it very seriously yet."

His family said Zendeli turned 24 years old on April 18 and they are waiting to celebrate his birthday.

The Grosse Ile Police Department said it is searching for Zendeli, whose vehicle was found at Water's Edge, a country club, at 2:45 a.m. April 8 with minor damage.

They said Zendeli may be suffering from mental illness. No sightings have turned up.

"They found the car not far from where we live, so we assumed he was on foot and we drove around everywhere looking for him," Bashka Zendeli said. "We got a hold of search-and-rescue teams and did three helicopter searches of nearby rivers. The next day, we organized search parties of the whole island."

Wayne County did an extensive boat search with underwater cameras and patrols through the island but to no avail.

"I feel like he's delusional, he's not aware of the surrounding or himself," Bashka Zendeli said. "I keep thinking about what could have happened and where he could be. Why hasn't someone seen him? It's very puzzling."

He is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall, 150 pounds with an unshaven beard. He last was seen wearing gray sweat pants, a black leather jacket and a red winter hat.

Contact the Grosse Ile Police Department at (734) 676-7100 with any information.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/04/30/grosse-ile-parents-search-son-arsim-zendeli/3059612001/