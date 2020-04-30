Dearborn — A 33-year-old man accused in a series of breaking and entering crimes that goes back to December has been charged, Dearborn police said Thursday.

Cartalla (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Jose Cartalla has been charged with several crimes, including four felony counts of breaking and entering a business, five felony counts of larceny from a building, two misdemeanor counts of entering without permission, two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property and two misdemeanor counts of violating the governor’s stay at home order.

He was arraigned Monday in 19th District Court on the most recent offense, police said. A judge ordered Cartalla held at the Wayne County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of breaking and entering. Each of the larceny from a building charges carry a penalty of up to four years in prison.

Police said Cartalla is accused of breaking into multiple Dearborn businesses since December 2019 and ending in April. He is also accused of stealing numerous donation boxes.

Officials said he was arrested after the latest break-in, which happened in the early morning last Friday.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/04/30/man-charged-series-break-ins-dearborn-businesses/3056868001/