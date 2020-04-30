Livonia — Police are asking the public for help to find a woman who broke into a pizza parlor and robbed it.

The break-in happened last Thursday at the Toarmina's Pizza located on Seven Mile near Inkster Road, according to officials. The woman stole the business' cash register and then left the scene in a minivan.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Livonia police at (734) 466-2325.

