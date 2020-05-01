Beaumont Health's Wayne hospital is slated to reopen soon after receiving required regulatory approvals, system officials announced Friday.

The campus, which had been designated as a COVID-19-only hospital, is scheduled to reopen in phases as the health system brings staff back, Beaumont said in a statement.

Beaumont Hospital-Wayne (Photo: Beaumont Health)

“Beaumont Health has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other health system in the state. We’ve proudly responded to the community’s needs during this pandemic and reconfigured our hospitals and redeployed staff to provide high quality and safe care," CEO Carolyn Wilson said.

"With the number of COVID-19 patients seeking care at Beaumont decreasing a bit recently, it is now appropriate to begin reopening the Wayne campus in phases as we carefully prepare for another potential COVID-19 surge," she said.

The first phase includes reopening the Emergency Center and resuming obstetrical services as well as observation/inpatient medical surgical beds and support services such as pharmacy, laboratory, food services and environmental.

"In addition, some outpatient surgical and diagnostic services, including the infusion center, will be offered, in compliance with Executive Orders, to meet the time sensitive needs of patients," the health system said.

The second phase is expected to add more inpatient and critical care capacity as Beaumont reconfigures staffing and resource needs with the number of COVID-19 cases, according to the release.

"Many factors that could affect health care are beyond Beaumont’s control, such as government orders and the public’s willingness to observe social distancing protocols," officials said in the release. "Therefore, all plans are subject to change."

Dates for the reopening phases were not released Friday.

The plans came more than a week after Wayne County officials said they were investigating whether Beaumont Health properly stored the bodies of people who died of COVID-19 at the hospital.

The week before, Beaumont announced the hospital was "temporarily paused and not serving any patients," with some staff redeployed to other sites.

