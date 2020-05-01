Dearborn — A 32-year-old man has been charged in the death of a woman who was found in a home early last month, officials said.

Hassan Alwaily has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and lying to a peace officer, according to Dearborn police. He was arraigned Friday and a judge ordered him held without bond. The judge scheduled his next court appearance for May 12.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Police said the woman was found dead at about 5 p.m. on April 6 at a home on Dunning near Beech Daily and Michigan Avenue.

