Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is cautiously optimistic that the state's largest county is flattening the COVID-19 curve and said hastily restarting would erase progress that has been made.

As of Friday, the county has 7,675 cases and 752 deaths. The vast majority of deaths were residents 70-80 years old, officials said.

Buy Photo Wayne County Executive Warren Evans (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

There are 43 communities, including Detroit, in the county and it has put 227 employees on furlough.

"It looks like, both in Detroit and Wayne County, that while there still are peaks and valleys, the curve is flattening, which is a good indication of hopefully things get better soon," he said. "But clearly that's all contingent upon people's individual behavior when that starts to happen and the worst thing that could happen is we get a spike and have to go through all of this again."

The county had a budget surplus of $5.7 million but is now estimating a shortfall of $157 million.

Officials have instituted layoffs and furloughs. There are 600 open county positions that will go unfilled, an expected savings of more than $30 million, Evans said.

"(Reducing) staff is the last thing we wanted to do," he said, adding they're freezing and reviewing past hiring contracts. "It's plausible that many can be reduced or terminated because they just are not going to fit in the remainder of the year after this pandemic."

Like many municipalities, the county is tapping into its rainy-day fund and crafting a two-year budget to allocate for future needs.

Roughly 1,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to the county's essential employees. Testing will have to ramp up as employees begin to return to work, which will be costly, he said.

The county is prioritizing efforts to keep courts in operation, sheriff's department employees, jail system, the prosecutor's office and road repairs, Evans said.

Last month, the county deep cleaned all jails, juvenile detention and essential facilities. Officials have issued more than 250,000 masks and 250,000 gloves and hand sanitizers to the 43 community agencies.

A medical worker waves goodbye after testing a young person for COVID-19 at a Children's National Hospital drive-through (drive-in) coronavirus testing site at Trinity University, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

Evans said cities are most concerned with having testing sites readily available. The county recently opened a drive-through testing site in Southgate and reopened Lincoln Park's abandoned Vibra Hospital for COVID-19 patients. While utilizing the former State Fairgrounds and express testing for first responders, they have launched mobile testing sites with Wayne State University and ACCESS.

More than 221,000 residents in Wayne County filed for unemployment by April 24, more than Oakland and Macomb counties, which each had nearly 140,000 residents file for benefits.

The county has allocated funds to assist small businesses and community outreach, which, Evans said, will be impacted by the virus. The TCF Loan Program has $10 million available in loans and another $800,000 has been issued in grants to nearly 200 businesses in the county.

"Obviously, with businesses in very tentative situations, it's going to take a while for folks to bounce back if, in fact, they can, and with the number of layoffs that have already occurred," he said. "It's going to be very clear that people have difficulty paying property taxes and revenue that's loss from another number of areas is going to go past this fiscal year. We're trying to look toward the future."

Disproportionately hit

Buy Photo Wayne County Executive Warren Evans gives an update on the state's largest county via Zoom on Friday, May 1. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The virus has disproportionately hit Michigan's population. In the state, African-Americans makeup 14% of the population and account for 41% of the state's 8,342 death toll as of Thursday.

While the coronavirus outbreak has been centered in Detroit, where African-Americans account for 75% of deaths, the county says the death rate has stemmed outside the hard-hit city.

Excluding Detroit, Wayne County is 18% African-American, but they account for 28% of COVID-19 cases and 35% of deaths, Evans said.

"One of the things that has been the most important to me is to make sure that at the end of this pandemic when we finally are beginning to recover is that we have the appropriate data to make significantly different decisions about how we provide health care and how we provide services as the aftermath," Evans said.

"It's a golden opportunity for us to make some really strong structural changes if we have the appropriate data and shame on us if we don't," he said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/05/01/wayne-co-executive-covid-19-curve-flattening-but-we-must-prevent-spike/3064701001/