Parade to honor frontline workers
Gayle Novack, an administrative RN with Ascension St. John Hospital, watches as a parade of first responders and health care workers moving past Ascension St. John Hospital, in Detroit, May 4, 2020. Multiple police and fire departments participated in the parade to honor the workers dealing with treating COVID-19 patients. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A parade of first responders and health care workers, including canine patrol and mounted police, move slowly down Moross Road past Ascension St. John Hospital, in Detroit, May 4, 2020. Multiple police and fire departments participated in the parade to honor the workers dealing with treating COVID-19 patients. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Workers with Ascension St. John Hospital, watch, wave, and take photos as a parade of first responders and health care workers moving past Ascension St. John Hospital, in Detroit, May 4, 2020. Multiple police and fire departments participated in the parade to honor the workers dealing with treating COVID-19 patients. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A parade of first responders and health care workers move slowly down Moross Road past Ascension St. John Hospital, in Detroit, May 4, 2020. Multiple police and fire departments participated in the parade to honor the workers dealing with treating COVID-19 patients. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Workers with Ascension St. John Hospital, watch, wave, and take photos as a parade of first responders and health care workers moving past Ascension St. John Hospital, in Detroit, May 4, 2020. Multiple police and fire departments participated in the parade to honor the workers dealing with treating COVID-19 patients. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A parade of first responders and health care workers move slowly down Moross Road past Ascension St. John Hospital, in Detroit, May 4, 2020. Multiple police and fire departments participated in the parade to honor the workers dealing with treating COVID-19 patients. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Workers with Ascension St. John Hospital, watch, wave, and take photos as a parade of first responders and health care workers moving past Ascension St. John Hospital, in Detroit, May 4, 2020. Multiple police and fire departments participated in the parade to honor the workers dealing with treating COVID-19 patients. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Workers with Ascension St. John Hospital, watch, wave, and take photos as a parade of first responders and health care workers moving past Ascension St. John Hospital, in Detroit, May 4, 2020. Multiple police and fire departments participated in the parade to honor the workers dealing with treating COVID-19 patients. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
     A parade of emergency vehicles Monday in Grosse Pointe Farms and Detroit's east side honored front-line health-care workers who are treating coronavirus patients.

    The "Health Care Heroes" procession of police cruisers and fire trucks vehicles traveled up Moross from the Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety headquarters to Ascension St. John Hospital, where health-care hospitals wearing scrubs and face masks clapped and waved.

