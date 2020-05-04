Taylor — An alleged drunk driver rear-ended a broken down Ford Mustang on Interstate 94 in Wayne County early Monday morning, requiring a helicopter transport for the driver of the Mustang, Michigan State Police said.

The crash took place about 1:35 a.m. on westbound I-94 at Ecorse Road, wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman and commander for the state police in Metro Detroit, on his Twitter feed.

A rear-end crash required a helicopter transport for the driver of a Ford Mustang and resulted in arrest for the driver of a Ford Focus, who police believe was intoxicated. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The Mustang had broken down on the shoulder and was about to be towed away when a Ford Focus allegedly hit the Mustang from behind. The impact pushed the Mustang into the tow truck, trapping the driver of the Mustang.

In the end, Taylor Fire Department had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, whose age was not immediately available, was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by its Survival Flight helicopter.

Police arrested the driver of the Focus at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, and he was being held at the Taylor Police Department.

The crash closed the freeway down for hours, but it reopened in the 6 a.m. hour.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/05/04/police-man-cut-out-mustang-transported-via-helicopter-after-94-crash/3076524001/