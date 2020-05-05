A Garden City man accused of murdering one Detroit woman has been charged in the death of a second Detroit woman, officials said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Tuesday she has charged Lawrence Paul Mills III, 32, in the death of a 34-year-old pregnant woman whose body was found October 16, 2017, on Cypress Street on Detroit's Southwest side.

Lawrence Mills (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

He has been charged with first-degree murder and assault on a pregnant woman-causing a miscarriage or stillbirth. Officials said he may be formally arraigned Wednesday on the charges in 36th District Court.

Mills is currently in jail without bond on charges stemming from the other death to which police have linked him. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for each of the murder charges.

Authorities allege Mills deliberately struck a pregnant woman with a vehicle in the area of Casper and Cypress streets on Oct. 16, 2017.

Police were called to the scene at about 3 a.m. and found medics already there with the woman's body on the sidewalk. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and it was later determined she died from multiple injuries, officials said.

A police investigation spanned several years and led to Mills' arrest on April 24, 2020.

Prosecutors said further details of the case will be presented in court.

Last week, Worthy's office charged Mills with first-degree murder in the Dec. 13, 2017, death of a 59-year-old Detroit woman. Authorities said they believe he also struck her deliberately with a car.

That woman was found dead and face down in snow at about 3:45 a.m. between the roadway and the sidewalk on Campbell Street near Anthon Street in southwest Detroit.

