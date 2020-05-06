A 3-year-old boy was found dead in his Inkster home Wednesday afternoon with apparent stab wounds after his mother went missing, police said.

Buy Photo A member of the Michigan State Police canine team searches a yard on John Daly near Lehigh in Inkster on May 6, 2020. A young boy was found stabbed to death in the home. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Police said officers found her at about 5:45 p.m. and she was being interviewed.

"We are continuing to investigate," said Assistant Police Chief Bill Ratliff. "That's all I can tell you."

Ratliff said officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon to find the toddler dead and the mother gone from the home in the 2600 block of Lehigh near John Daly. Relatives found the 3-year-old after not receiving a response from the mother over the telephone and at the door of the home.

Ratliff said they weren't sure when the mother had last been seen.

Buy Photo Investigators search a home on John Daly near Lehigh, in Inkster on May 6, 2020. A young boy was found stabbed to death in the home. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

