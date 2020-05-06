Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
3-year-old found dead with stab wounds at Inkster home
The Detroit News
Published 6:35 p.m. ET May 6, 2020 | Updated 6:46 p.m. ET May 6, 2020
A 3-year-old boy was found dead in his Inkster home Wednesday afternoon with apparent stab wounds after his mother went missing, police said.
Police said officers found her at about 5:45 p.m. and she was being interviewed.
"We are continuing to investigate," said Assistant Police Chief Bill Ratliff. "That's all I can tell you."
Ratliff said officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon to find the toddler dead and the mother gone from the home in the 2600 block of Lehigh near John Daly. Relatives found the 3-year-old after not receiving a response from the mother over the telephone and at the door of the home.
Ratliff said they weren't sure when the mother had last been seen.
