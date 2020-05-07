Two people have been arrested after the car they were in struck the vehicle of some undercover detectives, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said the crash happened Monday on the Southfield Freeway. A car struck the state police detectives' vehicle and then fled. The car left the freeway and the detectives followed.

The car turned onto a side street in Belleville and abruptly stopped.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspects' vehicle had been fraudulently rented from somewhere in Pennsylvania. Investigators also learned the driver was in the Belleville area attempting to get the vehicle fixed.

Detectives arrested the two occupants of the vehicle the next day, officials said. They also seized a handgun, multiple Michigan identification cards and credit cards from inside the vehicle.

