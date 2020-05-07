Two new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will open in Walmart parking lots in Canton and Taylor over the next two weeks, officials announced.

The Canton site, at 45555 Michigan Avenue, will open Friday at 8 a.m.

On Monday, that start time moves to 7 a.m., and runs through 9 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

A second site will open Friday, May 15 at 7555 Telegraph in Taylor. That site will work on the same schedule.

The testing sites are the result of a partnership between Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and officials from the cities and Wayne County, according to a statement.

Test results are expected back within a day or two once the sites open.

The testing sites are drive-thru, but not drive-up. Appointments are required and must be made through Quest's website or app.

The tests will be self-administered, "observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly," the statement said. Those are "Walmart-trained pharmacists and associates."

Before leaving the site, the person will drop off their sealed sample in a container.

Those eligible include anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

As of Wednesday, 4,250 people in Michigan have died from the coronavirus, and 45,000 people have contracted it, according to the state health department.

People coming for the tests have to wear masks, the statement says.

