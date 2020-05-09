The mother of a 3-year-old Inkster boy who was found fatally stabbed Wednesday has been charged in his death, authorities say.

Wayne County Prosectutor Kym Worthy charged Atiya Nina Muhammed, 26, with first degree premeditated murder, felony murder, child abuse, and torture on Saturday.

Muhammed will be arraigned by video in the 34th District Court, on Sunday, Mother's Day.

Muhammed is being charged after police say she killed her son, Zion Reid, Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a call after relatives said they were trying to check on the mother and child.

Police found Reid's deceased body in a back bedroom. It was determined by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office that Reid suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma injuries.

Muhammed was not at home when police arrived at the scene, but was located later the same day.

