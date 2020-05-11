A motorcyclist has died after a crash Monday night on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Michigan State Police reported.

Troopers were called to the freeway's southbound ramp to eastbound Interstate 96 about 8:50 p.m. "regarding a down motorcyclist with serious injuries," the agency said in a statement on its Twitter page.

Arriving troopers found the rider unresponsive on the roadway and began performing CPR, state police tweeted. EMS personnel later declared the 53-year-old Melvindale man dead.

No other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the incident, which closed the M-39 ramp for hours, MSP said.

"Investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash," the agency tweeted.

