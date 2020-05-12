State troopers have determined that an incident Tuesday night on Interstate 75 in Wayne County did not involve a shooting, despite an initial repor.

In a Twitter post, the Michigan State Police Metro Post said it was alerted about 8 p.m. Tuesday by Taylor Police of a reported shooting on southbound I-75 near Schaefer.

State police said a motorist drove himself to the Meijer store on Pardee Road in Taylor after the incident and was taken to a hospital by Taylor EMS.

In a Twitter post about 10 p.m., state police said, "After on scene investigation and witness interviews it has been determined that this was not a shooting. Troopers have cleared the scene."

