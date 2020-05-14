One person is in custody for allegedly shooting a relative Thursday at a home in Taylor, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. in the 25000 block of Myler between Beech Daly and Telegraph roads and south of Ecorse Road, according to authorities.

The victim was struck by several gunshots and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a city spokesman said.

Officers arrested the suspect without incident and recovered the alleged weapon at the scene, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/05/14/1-wounded-1-arrested-shooting-taylor/5189921002/