The arraignment of a 32-year-old Garden City man charged with assaulting and hitting a pregnant Detroit woman with his vehicle has been rescheduled for Friday.

Lawrence Mills, who is charged with killing two other women in 2017, was charged Wednesday in the nearly three-year-old case by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. The 29-year-old victim survived the December 2017 incident

Lawrence Mills (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The hit-and-run occurred around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 22, 2017, in the 700 block of Campbell Street. Mills allegedly assaulted the 29-year-old woman, struck her with his vehicle several times and then drove away.

The woman managed to leave the scene on foot and get to a residence on Campbell Street, where emergency dispatchers were called. Mills was arrested April 24.

Additional details on the case are expected to be presented in court. Mills was charged with assault with intent to murder and knowingly commit assault and battery of a pregnant person.

Worthy said, “This is the third case where we have charged this defendant. The alleged conduct of Mr. Mills is deeply concerning. I applaud the Detroit Police Department investigators for the excellent work and for staying the course on these 2017 cases.”

Mills is expected to be arraigned in 36th District Court.

Besides the December 2017 incident, Mills is charged with killing two other women by striking them with a vehicle. In the first case, a 34-year-old pregnant woman was found Oct. 16, 2017, on Cypress Street on Detroit's Southwest side, and in the second case, he's accused of striking and killing a 59-year-old Detroit woman with a car Dec. 13, 2017.

.

