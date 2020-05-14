A 63-year-old Harper Woods public school official was charged Thursday in connection with possession of child sexually abusive material, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say James Joseph Dennis, the school district's chief financial officer, was investigated and found to be in possession of the materials on several of his electronic devices located in his Harper Woods home, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Dennis was charged and arraigned Thursday on four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in 32A District Court in Harper Woods, Michigan.

Dennis' probable cause conference is scheduled May 27 at 1:30 p.m.; a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Dennis received a $100,000 personal bond and was ordered, as part of his bond conditions, to have no contact with minors and to not to use the internet except for work purposes.

"Today, the Harper Woods Police Department informed the Harper Woods School District that one of its third-party employees, James Dennis, was arraigned and formally charged with multiple felony counts," Harper Woods School District Superintendent Steven McGhee said in a statement. "Based on the information provided by law enforcement, the employee allegedly engaged in criminal conduct by using his own personal equipment outside school property. The employee is presumed innocent of the criminal charges until proven guilty in the court of law."

The statement further read, "Protecting our students is our top priority. The District will continue to cooperate with our community partners in law enforcement."

Efforts to reach Dennis' attorney were unsuccessful.

