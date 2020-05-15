A Dearborn man is accused in a non-fatal shooting last weekend, officials said.

Police allege he fired several shots into the vehicle of a 66-year-old man.

Wilkerson (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Eric Joseph Wilkerson, 37, has been charged with malicious destruction of property over $1000, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

A judge Thursday ordered Wilkerson held on a $25,000 bond and to wear a GPS tether if released. He scheduled his next court appearance for May 22.

If convicted, he faces five years in prison for the destruction of property charge, five years for the concealed weapons charge, two years for the felony firearm charge and 10 years for unlawful discharge.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 22000 block of Cleveland near West Outer Drive and Monroe for multiple reports of shots being fired.

They found a resident's vehicle had been struck by gunfire multiple times. Officers spoke to the owner and he told them he had not had any problems with anyone.

An investigation led detectives to Wilkerson's home where police recovered evidence they said link him to the shooting.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/05/15/dearborn-man-37-charged-shooting-another-mans-car/5199080002/