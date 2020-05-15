A Taylor father was charged Friday in connection with the non-fatal shooting of his son, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Fredrick Larry Williams, 52, in the Thursday incident, which occurred after an argument between Williams and his 28-year-old son escalated into a physical altercation.

Williams is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, careless discharge of a weapon and two counts of felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned after 11 a.m. Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

According to the police and the prosecutor's office, police were dispatched around 9:11 a.m. Thursday to a residence in the 25000 block of Myler Street on a report of a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found two people in front of the residence. One of the individuals, who turned out to be the man's son, had been shot and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot from a handgun.

