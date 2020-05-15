Dearborn — He might have been fast, but his mom is probably furious.

A 15-year-old boy who police say took his mother's car without permission and drove more than 100 mph to flee the cops has been arrested.

Police were called at about 4 a.m. Saturday for a burglary alarm at a cellphone store in the area of Warren and Wyoming avenues. As they investigated, a second burglary alarm at a neighboring cellphone store was activated.

As they went to check it out, they saw a vehicle without its headlights on traveling on Warren, authorities said. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and officers clocked him traveling at more than 100 mph into the city of Detroit.

The officers terminated the pursuit and went to the address of the vehicle's registered owner, police said. The owner told them her 15-year-old son had taken the car without her permission earlier in the evening.

Police arrested the teen and took him to the Wayne County Youth Home, where he waits for a probate hearing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/05/15/teen-arrested-after-driving-100-mph-flee-dearborn-police/5199525002/