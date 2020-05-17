The city of Wyandotte announced Sunday morning that Mayor Joe Peterson has died.

"Mayor Peterson served the city in numerous capacities for many years and his love for Wyandotte was undeniable," the city Facebook post said..

Peterson served as mayor of the Wayne County city for many years. He was also a retired police officer and a veteran.

He leaves behind a wife Janice, sons, and grandchildren. No other details, including his cause of death, have been released yet by the city.

Joe Peterson (Photo: Facebook)

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell issued a statement calling Peterson one of her dearest friends.

"Joe spent his life working for others, always caring about everyone, watching out for fellow veterans and fighting for his beloved Wyandotte," said Dingell. "He just was there, a warrior who lived and cared. And the world has lost another good man who made it a better place because he was here."

Dingell said Peterson was a Wyandotte police officer for 27 years, was elected to City Council in 2005, was elected mayor in 2009 and held the position ever since.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans tweeted that he was sad to learn of Peterson's passing.

"Joe was a dedicated public servant, a veteran law enforcement officer, and a good friend," Evans wrote.

