Two people were charged Monday in connection with an armed robbery and police chase in Romulus, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

Dejon Demarkus-Roland Johnson, 23, of Detroit, and Andrew Curtis Williams, 23, of Ypsilanti, were charged with last week's armed robbery of a 24-year-old Inkster man and a police chase that occurred afterward.

Authorities say the pair committed the armed robbery around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 9900 block of Wayne Road.

The victim of the carjacking was able to escape from the vehicle when Romulus police arrived and ordered all three men to get out. The two suspects fled in the vehicle and allegedly drove directly at the one of the officers, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

The suspects continued to flee at a high rate of speed before crashing the vehicle in a nearby carport. Authorities allege the defendants got out of the vehicle and fired two shots at officers before they were arrested.

Johnson has been charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, third-degree assault with intent to do great bodily harm, fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felonious assault and five counts of felony firearm.

Andrews is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Both men were also charged with being in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency executive order for Michigan residents to stay home during the COVID-19 crisis, which is a 90-day misdemeanor with a $500 fine. They were arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

Andrews and Johnson's probable cause conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 27. The suspects received a $1 million bond each.

