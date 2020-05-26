Romulus — Two men have been charged in a mid-May shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

The suspects are Diontay McMillon, 31, of Canton and Gerald Nelson, 50, of Ypsilanti Township. Authorities don't believe either man knew the victim, Brian Davis, 40, of Romulus.

Diontay McMillon (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Just after 8:30 p.m. May 19, Romulus police arrived at the shooting scene, a gas station on the 27400 block of Eureka at Inkster Road. Police say that as the victim approached the two men's vehicle, the passenger, McMillon, pulled a gun and shot him.

They allege that the driver, Nelson, fled the scene, running a red light and crashing into another vehicle in the area of Ecorse and Middle Belt, about five miles north and east of the shooting.

By the time police arrived at the gas station, the victim was dead.

After untangling the car crash at Ecorse and Middle Belt, police arrested the two suspects.

McMillon, the alleged shooter, is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm, being a felon in possession of a gun, and third-degree fleeing and eluding police.

Gerald Nelson (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

McMillon has multiple felony firearm cases in his history, and pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding police in Feb. 201

Nelson, the alleged getaway driver, is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding police. Michigan Department of Corrections records indicate Nelson had been paroled just a month prior, on April 16. Among the terms of his parole: "Not associate with anyone you know to have a felony record."

Holly Kramer, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said Nelson had not violated his parole prior to arrest.

Nelson has felony drug cases dating back to the late 1980s. He pleaded guilty to felony firearm and assault with intent to murder in April 2007, and was given a sentence of 10 to 18 years.

