Westland — A 19-year-old Southgate man facing two felony charges in a woman's car crash death in Westland ran a red light before the cars collided, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Gerelle Rhan, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and reckless driving causing death. He was injured in the crash and had to be arraigned from his hospital bed. When he's healthy enough to leave, he'll be remanded to Wayne County Jail.

Authorities say that just before 8 pm. May 20, Rhan was driving fast, and "in an aggressive manner," on southbound Merriman, approaching Cherry Hill.

Another driver, Christina Ward, 48, of Dearborn, was traveling east on Cherry Hill. As the two vehicles reached the intersection, Rhan's vehicle allegedly struck Ward's.

Police found the vehicles badly damaged, in the southeast corner of the intersection. Ward died from her injuries. Rhan was transported to an area hospital, where he remains.

Rhan is due for a probable cause conference on June 4 and a preliminary examination on June 11, both at Westland's 18th District Court.

