Detroit — Shatina Grady, the 45-year-old woman whose arrest by a Washtenaw County sheriff's deputy sparked protests after she was punched, now sits jailed in Wayne County as she faces three cases involving altercations with police.

Grady's attorney, William Amadeo, told The News Thursday that he's has had no success reaching Wayne County Jail officials to learn when her next court date is, but court and jail officials believe it could happen Friday.

Shatina Grady (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

"There's a lot of racism and bias here, and I'm going to fight this in the court of public opinion," Amadeo said. "I don't think the Taylor (Police Department) and the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice (Wayne Circuit Court) want the same protests that are going on in Washtenaw right now."

Court records show that one of Grady's cases is out of Canton; the two others stem from Taylor incidents.

In the Canton case, Grady was a front-seat passenger of a vehicle "that had no record on file" during a March 2019 traffic stop, Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said.

She refused to give identification to police, but officers say they "were able to determine her identity" and learned she had a warrant out for her arrest in Taylor.

"After approximately 40 minutes of being asked to get out of the car, the officers broke the window and were able to remove her from the car," Miller wrote in an email. "She is alleged to have bitten one officer – piercing his skin through his leather glove."

In the Canton case, Grady is charged with one count of resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury, and four counts of resisting and obstructing an officer.

Grady's trial was to begin March 2, court records show, but she did not appear at the court.

The failure to appear warrant is one of the reasons she was picked up from the Washtenaw County Jail after her arrest rather than allowed to return home. Court records show she was remanded on that warrant.

A search of Washtenaw County Circuit Court revealed Grady has no active cases there.

The Taylor case stems from a December 2019 traffic stop for speeding, Miller wrote.

"It is alleged that she refused to pull over initially, then when she finally pulled over it is alleged that she gave the officer a fake ID card and refused to get out the vehicle and had to be physically removed," Miller wrote.

Grady was charged with fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, and resisting/obstructing the police. She faces a June 8 probable cause conference in that case, and a June 15 preliminary exam before Judge Joseph Slaven at 23rd District Court. Slaven gave her a $2,000 cash bond.

Grady is also still wrapping up a 2018 misdemeanor case in Taylor, for "interfering with police authority," and has a settlement conference scheduled for June 2. She was given a $500 bond on that matter.

Amadeo said he wants to handle the caseload and advocate for his client.

"I don't want her to get a court-appointed lawyer today," Amadeo said early Thursday, before it was known whether she would be arraigned.

Referring to a hip injury Grady suffered at work from which she's recovering, he said "there is no way another lawyer could know that, unless they knew of the situation. They wouldn't have enough time to discuss the issues."

As long as Grady is "stuck inside the jail," Amadeo said, "I can't do much for her. She's not going to get the care she needs. Wayne County Jail is not where you want to place somebody right now, under any circumstances."

The Washtenaw County incident, The Associated Press reported previously, took place after Grady and her husband allegedly ignored an order to leave the scene of a shooting as officers formed a perimeter to keep community members away from a potential shooter.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said several officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, including the one seen on the video punching the woman, and an internal investigation is underway.

“There is absolutely no doubt, and no argument from me, that the images in the video are disturbing,” Clayton said. “It warrants a complete investigation.”

Protests continued Thursday, according to the sheriff's office on its Nixle page.

