Detroit — Wayne County Circuit Court has granted an administrative jail release to Shatina Grady, the woman seen punched by a Washtenaw County deputy in a video that has gone viral and sparked protests locally.

More: Michigan attorney general to review probe of deputy punching woman

But her attorney said he will seek to have charges dropped in all of three of her Wayne County cases.

Shatina Grady (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

"You know what's funny? We didn't get a hearing in Detroit, and we didn't get a hearing in Washtenaw," William Amadeo said. "I think the power of numbers is really showing its force right now.

"I think they know we're here to fight for her rights," he continued. "And I think they know this will be a PR nightmare. I think all those moving forces are going to incentivize them to do the right thing."

Supporters of Grady, 45, had planned to protest outside the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, home to Wayne Circuit Court, at 1 p.m. Friday, when her arraignment was scheduled.

But that action will now be at the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, the same time Sheriff Jerry Clayton is expected to offer a media briefing.

Clayton has said several officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, including the one seen on video punching the woman, and that an investigation is underway.

More: Video showing Washtenaw sheriff's deputy punching woman sparks protests

Amadeo, Grady's attorney, believes that George Floyd's videotaped death during an arrest in Minneapolis is why interest is so high locally in her case. This week there have been multiple protests at the sheriff's office regarding the video.

"The fact that we have a black woman that has been brutalized by three different police agencies, all at the hands of white officers — there is a lot of unrest in our country right now. The timing really helped us.

"And the post on Facebook, of the actual beating, was huge," Amadeo said. "People said 'this never happened in Washtenaw before', but let me tell you, maybe it's never been recorded in Washtenaw before, but it has happened."

Nancy Knight, a staffer in the court of Judge Qiana Lillard, said Grady's hearing, scheduled for 11 a.m., would not take place, as her release had already been authorized.

Robert Dunlap, chief of jails for Wayne County, said just before 11 a.m. that the jail was in the process of facilitating that release.

"We didn't want this coronavirus issue to be exacerbated, so we're working on getting her released," Dunlap said.

Court records show that one of Grady's cases is out of Canton Township; the two others stem from Taylor incidents.

In the Canton Township case, Grady was a front-seat passenger of a vehicle "that had no record on file" during a March 2019 traffic stop, said Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

She allegedly refused to give identification to police, but officers say they "were able to determine her identity" and learned she had a warrant out for her arrest in Taylor.

"After approximately 40 minutes of being asked to get out of the car, the officers broke the window and were able to remove her from the car," Miller wrote in an email. "She is alleged to have bitten one officer — piercing his skin through his leather glove."

In the Canton Township case, Grady is charged with one count of resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury, and four counts of resisting and obstructing an officer.

Grady's trial was to begin March 2, court records show, but she did not appear at the court. That failure-to-appear warrant is one of the reasons she was taken from Washtenaw County Jail to Wayne County Jail, rather than released.

The Taylor case allegedly stems from a December 2019 traffic stop for speeding, Miller wrote.

"It is alleged that she refused to pull over initially, then when she finally pulled over it is alleged that she gave the officer a fake ID card and refused to get out the vehicle and had to be physically removed," Miller wrote.

Grady was charged with fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, and resisting/obstructing the police. She faces a June 8 probable cause conference in that case, and a June 15 preliminary exam before Judge Joseph Slaven at 23rd District Court. Slaven gave her a $2,000 cash bond.

Grady is also still wrapping up a 2018 misdemeanor case in Taylor, allegedly for "interfering with police authority," and has a settlement conference scheduled for Tuesday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/05/29/woman-video-police-punch-released-lawyer-wants-charges-dropped/5282604002/