The treasurer of a parent-teacher organization in Grosse Pointe Public School System has been charged with embezzling more than $91,000 from a school fund and more than $1,000 from the district's millage renewal committee.

Buy Photo

Quinn Keith Smith, 43, of Grosse Pointe Woods, was charged Monday by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy with taking money from the Monteith Parent Teacher Organization in the school district.

Smith was the treasurer of the PTO between July 2017 and January. A financial audit found unauthorized activity on the account, prosecutors said.

On Feb.12, a report was filed with Grosse Pointe Woods police that alleged Smith accessed the account without authorization and embezzled more than $91,000.00 in funds in two and a half years.

Smith was also treasurer of the GPPSS Millage Committee for Renewal between October 2019 and January. A financial audit found unauthorized activity on the account, prosecutors said, and on Feb. 27 a report was filed with Grosse Pointe Woods police.

Prosecutors allege Smith accessed the Renew GPPSS account without authorization and embezzled more than $1,000 over three months.

Smith has been charged with embezzlement of $50,000 and less than $100,000 and a embezzlement of $1,000 and less than $20,000.

Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday before Judge Theodore A. Metry in Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court.

