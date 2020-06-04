Highland Park — A gathering of "clergy, law enforcement and the people" assembled Thursday morning in honor of George Floyd, the man who died last week while being arrested by Minneapolis police, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II are among the participants.

Gilchrist told The News that police brutality is “one of the most important issues of our generation.”

“We're talking about the fact that we need to reframe and restructure the relationship between law enforcement and the community, particularly between law enforcement in the black community. What we're saying is that not only do black lives matter but black futures matter and black potential matters,” Gilchrist said.

Bishop Charles Ellis III, pastor of Greater Grace Temple, said the 11 a.m. action would be replicated in several Michigan cities, including Saginaw and Kalamazoo, and hailed it as a return to the days when “the black church created the nonviolent civil rights movement in America.”

Highland Park police, Detroit police, state police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office all had a presence, representing law enforcement. Ellis noted that members of the Jewish and Chaldean communities would also partake in the protest.

“If we could do this by ourselves, we would’ve done it by now,” Ellis said in the minutes before Whitmer’s arrival.

A protester holds a sign bearing the names of black men and women who died in police custody.

“This is a peaceful protest,” Ellis reminded the assemblage. “There will no swearing or name-calling.”

He told The News that people are understandably angry — the challenge is to feel the emotion without expressing it in degradation and violence.

“I don’t know how we turned into ‘thugs, looters, and rioters,’ but that’s not the history,” Ellis said.

The march will end at Woodward and Mack, five miles south, according to a flyer, and wrap up about 1 p.m.

The Minneapolis Police Department has fired all four officers involved in Floyd's arrest. Derek Chauvin, the man whose knee was seen on Floyd's neck in video of the arrest, faces a second-degree murder charge, while the three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao – are charged with with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Whitmer on Wednesday called for police departments in Michigan to enact "duty to intervene" policies requiring that police stop their colleagues from using excessive force.

"Here in Michigan, we are taking action and working together to address the inequities black Michiganders face every day," Whitmer said. "That’s why I'm calling on Michigan police departments to strengthen their training and policies to save lives and keep people safe. I am also ready to partner with the Michigan Legislature and law enforcement officials to pass police reform bills into law."

Marli Blackman, spokeswoman for Highland Park, said the city is aware and supportive of the "peaceful" protest, and that Mayor Hubert Yopp would appear.

Floyd's death has sparked protests nationwide, including the past six nights in Detroit, with some of the demonstrations marked by clashes with police, property damage and arrests.

