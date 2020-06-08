Westland — Police are investigating the fatal Sunday shooting of a 17-year-old Novi resident, officials said.

Officers were called to the area of Missaukee Court and Grand Traverse Street near Venoy and Palmer roads at about 9 p.m. to respond to a report of a shooting.

They arrived and found the victim wounded. Police tried to revive the teen, but he succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Westland Police at (734) 722-9600 or email crimetips@wlpd.net.

