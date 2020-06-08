Romulus — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting of two people Saturday.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 28000 block of Zellmer near Eureka and Middlebelt roads. Police were called to the area to respond to a report of a shooting.

Two people were taken to a hospital with gun shot wounds. Officers found spent shell casings and broken glass, according to authorities.

Police said they are looking for Walter Lee Shackelford, 19, to question about the shooting.

Anyone with information about Shackelford or the shooting should call the Romulus Police Department at (734) 941-8400.

