Romulus — Eastbound Interstate 94 at Haggerty has reopened after a vehicle fire had closed the left lane, according to state officials.

Michigan State Police said a car that was towing a boat on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Road caught fire after the watercraft separated from its trailer. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Earlier, authorities closed all eastbound lanes of the freeway at Haggerty due to the fire and then only the left lane was open.

Michigan State Police said a preliminary investigation shows a vehicle was towing a boat east when the watercraft separated from the trailer, causing a fire. They said both the vehicle and boat were destroyed.

Officials said the driver was taken to a hospital and it appears he suffered from a medical emergency prior to the incident. Troopers continue to investigate.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/06/09/vehicle-fire-closes-one-lane-eb-94-haggerty-road/5325156002/