Dearborn — Police are asking the public for help to find the driver of a car that struck a bicyclist last month and then fled.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. May 28, in the area of Bingham and Ford Road near Schaefer, according to authorities.

Investigators said a silver, four-door sedan that was entering southbound Bingham from Ford Road struck a bicyclist who was crossing Bingham from the east. The car's driver failed to stop after the collision and continued south on Bingham, they said.

The bicyclist was injured, but was since released from a hospital and is recovering.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle should call Dearborn Police at (313) 943-2229 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

