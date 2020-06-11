Duan Jones (Photo: Westland Police Department)

Three people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Westland last weekend, police said Thursday.

An "intensive" investigation led to the arrests of Duan Markeith Jones, 18; Sarah Jean Jones-Moody, 17; and Timothy Dywerr Stevenson Jr., 19, on Monday, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Robert Edward Bigham, was shot about 8:55 p.m. Sunday while riding his bike near Grand Traverse and Missaukee Court.

Police tried to revive him, but the Novi youth died from his injuries.

He and the teens arrested had "a past relationship and have had animosity toward each other," including a verbal altercation the same day as the shooting, Westland police Lt. Robert Wilkie said Thursday.

Investigators were not releasing other details, Wilkie said. "We don’t want to interfere with the investigation."

Sarah Jones-Moody (Photo: Westland Police Department)

All three arrested in the case were arraigned Thursday in Westland's 18th District Court before Judge Sandra Ference Cicirelli, police said.

Jones was charged with first-degree homicide, premeditated; weapons – discharge from a vehicle causing death; tampering with evidence; and three counts of felony firearm.

The Westland resident remains in jail without bond and is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on June 18.

Jones-Moody was charged with felony firearm and accessory after the fact to a felony.

She must wear a GPS tether if posting a $75,000 bond and is due back in court June 18.

Timothy Stevenson Jr. (Photo: Westland Police Department)

Stevenson was charged with larceny and tampering with evidence. The Detroit resident must wear a tether if posting a $20,000 bond and return to court for a probable cause conference on June 18.

