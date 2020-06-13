A Detroit man, 27, has been charged in a shooting incident outside a Harper Woods hotel Tuesday in which several people escaped injury.

Lewis Nichols was arraigned in 32-A District Court Friday on multiple charges, including three counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the incident outside Parkcrest Inn on the 20000 block of Harper Avenue.

Lewis Nichols (Photo: Harper Woods Public Safety Department)

Harper Woods public safety officers responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday on a report of numerous shots being fired. Several victims said they were targeted by gunfire but were not hit.

Authorities took the gunman into custody without incident and recovered a 9-millimeter semi-automatic along with 18 bullet casings.

At Friday's arraignment, Nichols was issued a habitual fourth offense notice due to his prior felony convictions. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. Bond was set at $250,000 cash.

A preliminary exam was set for July 1.

