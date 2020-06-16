Flat Rock — A 69-year-old man is dead after his house caught fire early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Flat Rock police and firefighters were called at about 2 a.m. to a home in the area of Arsenal Road and Matilda near Telegraph and Van Horn, they said.

Authorities found the home fully engulfed in flames. Officers and firefighters were not able to enter the building.

As the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the remains of a person in the home. Authorities later determined the body was a male resident of the home.

Officials said it appears to be an accidental fire. They also said the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but it appears related directly to the fire.

