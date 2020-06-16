Protesters who demonstrated against police brutality Tuesday in a Taylor intersection allege a driver targeted their group, driving through them and injuring at least one person.

According to footage posted on the Facebook account of Ethan Ketner, the protesters knelt for several minutes near Telegraph Road as traffic passed, carrying signs with messages such as “Black Lives Matter.”

Aggressive driver went through our protest. Nearly ran over multiple people. Caught it on Instagram Live. We have alerted local authorities with license plate information. Taylor Michigan Police responded and left without approaching us. Taylor Paramedics came in and didnt want to deal with us. Posted by Ethan Ketner on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Ketner also lay on the pavement in an apparent reference to George Floyd, the African-American man whose death while pinned by a white police officer in Minnesota last month has sparked numerous protests nationwide and in Michigan.

In a minute-long clip Ketner posted, the crowd was moving away from the street and onto a sidewalk when a white sedan approached the intersection. Multiple people, including someone on a bike, walked in front and around the car, which did not appear to stop until a woman holding a sign told the driver to wait for them to cross.

A second person also approached the driver’s side door and held up a hand that seemed to indicate the motorist should stop.

The clip then appears to show the car move forward as several other demonstrators surrounded the car, shouting “Hey” and “Oh my God!”

The camera inched closer to show the right passenger side, where a protester with a cardboard sign was seen reaching a hand through the open window. At that point, the car sped off, forcing some protesters to scream and leap back. A bicycle was crushed under the wheels.

“What is wrong with you?” someone cried as the car drove away.

In a post accompanying the video, Ketner said the “aggressive” driver “nearly ran over multiple people. Caught it on Instagram Live. We have alerted local authorities with license plate information. Taylor Michigan Police responded and left without approaching us. Taylor Paramedics came in and (didn’t) want to deal with us.”

A user on Twitter posted that the incident left one person injured.

Ketner, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said in another video that a 72-year-old man and a woman were both struck.

After the encounter, some of the protesters met with several Taylor police officers to report it, according to the second video Ketner posted.

Taylor police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We will continue to march, we will continue to fight for justice, regardless of who is against us,” Ketner said.

