Inkster — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Inkster that left one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 29000 block of Glenwood near Middle Belt and Cherry Hill for a report of a shooting. They found three victims.

Officials said the deceased victim's next of kin has not yet been notified.

