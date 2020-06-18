A Roseville woman accused of hanging and killing her mother's dog with jumper cables has been charged, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Shavon Lewis Roby, 28, faces one count of second-degree animal killing, a seven-year felony, according to authorities. Lewis Roby is expected to be arraigned in court Thursday.

She is accused of killing her mother's dog at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 990 block of East Euclid near Interstate 75 and Clay on Detroit's east side. The home, which officials said is not where Lewis Roby's mother lives, is also near the Michigan Humane Society's Pet Adoption Center.

Police allege she took the dog and hanged it from a gate with jumper cables. A neighbor discovered the dog and called Detroit Animal Care and Control. Animal control workers recovered the dog's body and gave it to investigators with the Michigan Humane Society and the Detroit Police Department.

Their investigation led them to the identification and arrest of Lewis Roby on Tuesday, officials said.

