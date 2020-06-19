Plymouth — A person died Friday morning on M-14 in Wayne County after their vehicle was rear-ended and caught fire, police said.

The fatal crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. on eastbound M-14 between Haggerty and Sheldon, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say a semi trailer allegedly rear-ended three other vehicles during a traffic backup.

One of them caught fire, killing a person inside.

The eastbound freeway will be closed "at least through evening rush," state police said. Rush hour is considered 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Authorities say a chain-reaction crash has closed M-14 in Plymouth Township. (Photo: Google)

