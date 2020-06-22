Belleville — Next week, the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville will reopen to the public, the museum announced Monday.

The June 30 reopening will come 109 days after the museum closed due to COVID-19, which reached Michigan in mid-March and has killed at least 5,846 people, along with more than 61,000 infections.

Buy Photo A vintage plane sits outside the Yankee Air Museum. (Photo: Brandy Baker, The Detroit News)

More: Michigan reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 146 new cases

The Yankee Air Museum has been a popular spot for fans of military aviation since its founding in 1981. In 2019, the museum allowed the use of three World War II-era aircraft at the Ford Fireworks in downtown Detroit.

More: Vintage WWII aircraft flyover scheduled ahead of Detroit fireworks

The museum has faced longer layoffs in its past. A fire in 2004 destroyed its World War II-era headquarters, and kept the museum out of operation until 2010.

At one point, in 2014, the museum publicly discussed dropping "Yankee" from its name, but six years later the name remains intact.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/06/22/yankee-air-museum-reopen-june-30/3234231001/