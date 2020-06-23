Westland — An argument between two Westland men Monday night at a home they shared ended in a violent confrontation that left one man dead and the other arrested, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 8:25 p.m. on the 28300 block of Van Born, which is west of Inkster Road.

Police arrived to find the victim, 29, dead at the scene. Police are withholding his name until his family is notified.

Police say an argument between the victim and another man, 48, who lived in the home preceded the shooting. They arrested the older man and he is jailed at the Westland police lock-up as police seek charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

According to Michigan State Police data, when the circumstances preceding a homicide are known to authorities, arguments are the leading circumstance. Detroit Police Chief James Craig has also said arguments sparked a wave of violence last weekend.

