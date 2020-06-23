'Not a random incident': Toddler shot on I-75 on-ramp in Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park — Michigan State Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on Interstate 75 that injured an 18-month-old child, and say it was not a random act of violence.
The shooting on the northbound ramp to Interstate 75 from Outer Drive in Lincoln Park occurred at about 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park police requested state police take over the investigation. Michigan State Police typically investigate homicides on the freeway system in Michigan.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect pulled alongside the victim's car and shot at it numerous times," Lt Mike Shaw, a state police spokesman and commander, wrote on Twitter.
Injured in the shooting was the 18-month-old child, whose injuries are considered non-fatal. Shaw told The News that police would not further identify the child.
"This is not a random incident," Shaw wrote.
Police did not immediately release a description of the shooter or their vehicle.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments