Detroit — Multiple freeways in Southeast Michigan are closed Saturday morning due to flooding from overnight thunderstorms, and more than 65,000 homes are without power.

Floodings were reported at underpasses around 1 a.m. with cars struggling to get through Interstate 94 near Rosa Parks. No injuries have been reported and flooding should subside before the afternoon, police say.

DTE Energy reported more than 40,000 customers without electricity in southeastern Michigan, Consumers Energy reported nearly 15,000 affected customers, and Indiana Michigan Power Co. reported more than 10,000 customers in the dark.

The National Weather Service reported the Stockbridge area in Ingham County received 3.72 inches of rain. Most of Southeast Michigan received 1-2 inches over about six hours, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake.

Highways impacted include:

Northbound M-10 at Jefferson: westbound Jefferson entrance to northbound M-10 is closed.

Northbound Interstate 75 at Clark: left and center lanes closed.

Interstate 94 near the Lodge Freeway.

M-39 in both directions at Warren Ave.

Meteorologists expect it will be a hot and humid day Saturday for Metro Detroit, with a sunny week ahead.

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Wind gusts as high as 22 mph with a 20% chance of rain.

Extended forecast

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88, low around 65.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88, low around 67.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87, low around 68.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88, low around 67.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89, low around 68.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

The Associated Press contributed.

