Van Buren Township — An elderly couple believed to be in their 70s died Thursday morning in a house fire in Van Buren Twp., authorities said.

The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. on the 45000 block of Lilac Lane, said a dispatcher for the Van Buren department of public safety, who declined to share her name. That's south of Interstate 94 and east of Belleville Road.

The dispatcher said it wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire. A Michigan State Police fire investigator is expected to join the fire department at the scene, but that won't happen until 2 p.m.

