Livonia — Authorities have charged a woman accused of blocking the car of another woman, keeping her from leaving a grocery store parking lot last month.

Paula Marie Gearin, 46, of Livonia, has been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, officials said Thursday. If convicted, she faces up to 93 days in jail and/ or a fine. She is expected to be arraigned in court on the charge.

Police said the charges stem from an incident that happened at about 4 p.m. on June 13 in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 33500 block of Eight Mile Road in Livonia.

They allege Gearin intentionally blocked another woman's car so she was unable to leave the parking lot. Before that, Gearin was in the store with a child. While inside, she had a verbal exchange with a 43-year-old woman, who was also shopping with children.

Police also said Gearin became very loud and rude and verbally harassed the other woman. The woman then left the store, went to her car and loaded it with groceries. As she tried to leave, Gearin allegedly stood behind her vehicle and would not allow the other woman to exit.

Officials said the woman recorded the ensuing exchanges with Gearin on her phone. Police officers arrived, spoke with both parties and the victim filed a police report.

