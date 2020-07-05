All eastbound lanes on Interstate 94 at Merriman Road near the Detroit airport have reopened after being closed for over six hours due to a fatal crash Sunday morning, Michigan State police said.

Before the lanes were re-opened around 11:30 a.m., traffic in that area was detoured to collector lanes and drivers were able to re-enter the freeway at Middle Belt Road.

Around 5:20 a.m., police said a 24-year-old man from Detroit was heading east on I-94 when he lost control and hit the cement barrier on the right of the interstate. The vehicle then overturned across all lanes and finally hit the median.

The driver was ejected from the car and was found dead at the scene, police say. Police have not released the identity of the driver as next of kin have not been notified yet.

The fatal crash was at least the second on Metro Detroit freeways over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Saturday around 8:15 p.m., Michigan State Police responded to a crash on the northbound Lodge Freeway ramp leading to the Davison Freeway.

Police say two motorcyclist were exiting the Lodge to Davison when one of the two, a 25-year-old from Dearborn, entered the curve of the ramp too fast and crashed into the concrete wall and the caution sign, killing him.

The other motorcyclist, who was the victim's friend, removed a gun from the victim's body while trying to administer first aid. The gun was stolen when several people ran to the crash scene, police said.

