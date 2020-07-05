A strip club in Romulus has been linked to 13 cases of coronavirus, according to the Wayne County Public Health Division.

The cases are connected to 12 employees or patrons of the Playhouse Club in Romulus and one Checkers employee, the Wayne County department said Sunday.

Officials are asking anyone who visited the club between June 27 and July 1, and anyone who visited the Romulus Checkers between June 27 and July 4 to contact the Wayne County Health Division at (734) 727-7078.

“It is imperative all people who visited these two establishments during the exposure window call and cooperate with our communicable disease team so that we can understand the extent of the outbreak,” said Carol Austerberry, Wayne County public health officer.

Those who visited both establishments between those dates, whether they're symptomatic or not, should get tested by a healthcare provider and self-quarantine at home for 14 days until their next COVID-19 test results are negative.

Wayne County's communicable disease team started the investigation to trace the confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered indoor bars and most strip clubs and night clubs to close throughout much of lower Michigan as cases of the coronavirus began to spike.

Whitmer's order specifically closed dance and topless activities by suspending their permits.

