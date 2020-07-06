Hamtramck — A 41-year-old Hamtramck man faces four felonies, including threat of terrorism, for his alleged text messages regarding a judge who was presiding over his case.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Zijad Talic with threat of terrorism, obstruction of justice, third-degree fleeing and eluding police, and malicious use of a telecommunications device. His arraignment is expected Monday morning at 17th District Court in Redford.

The prosecutor alleges Talic made death threats July 1 toward Judge Alexis Krot of Hamtramck's 31st District Court.

Judge Alexis Krot of Hamtramck's 31st District Court (Photo: 31st District Court)

The alleged threats were sent via text message to a third party, the prosecutor's office said, and came at a time when Krot was the judge in another of Talic's legal matters, an assault case. Krot has since recused herself from the Talic case, the prosecutor's office said.

After the Hamtramck Police Department was informed of the threat, its officers attempted to arrest Talic on Thursday, but he allegedly "fled in his car and attempted to elude them by not stopping...and committing traffic violations," the prosecutor's office said.

But police made the arrest later that day.

Wayne County Jail records show Talic as an inmate, while 31st District Court records show that Talic will be rearraigned Monday afternoon in the assault case.

