Romulus police arrested a 29-year-old Dearborn Heights man in connection with a fatal stabbing early Sunday at a Howard Johnson Hotel.

Authorities received a 911 call just after 4 a.m Sunday alerting them of the stabbing at the hotel in the 31000 block of Flynn Drive.

Responding officers found the victim, a 39-year-old Wyandotte man, dead in a second-floor room, the department said in a news release.

Shortly after the man’s body was discovered, the suspect called the Police Department "to report his version of the altercation," police said.

The suspect was then taken into custody near the scene.

Detectives on Monday were searching for the knife used in the incident and said that the investigation was ongoing. The case will be presented to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

No additional details in the case were available late Monday.

